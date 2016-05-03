* Says now sees 2015/16 revenues up 10-14 pct

* Previous guidance was for 11-15 pct growth

* Now sees operating margin at 15-16 pct at mid-point

* Shares indicated down 2.1 pct, underperforming DAX (Recasts with guidance, adds share price indication)

FRANKFURT, May 3 German chipmaker Infineon lowered the revenue and profit margin guidance for its full fiscal year as it expects to benefit less from foreign exchange rates.

Infineon said on Tuesday it expected revenues to rise between 10 and 14 percent in the fiscal 2015/16 year, compared with a previous forecast for 11 to 15 percent growth.

It now sees its full-year operating margin coming to between 15 and 16 percent at the mid-point of its guidance, compared with a previous aim for a 16 percent operating margin.

It now bases its forecasts on an assumed exchange rate of $1.15 to the euro, compared with $1.10 previously.

Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags and enable cruise control, reported a 15 percent rise of its fiscal second-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, to 228 million euros ($262.91 million)

That was above the average forecast of 213 million euros in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts whose estimates ranged from 203 million to 224 million euros.

Shares in Infineon were indicated to open 2.1 percent lower, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT, underperforming a flat blue-chip index.

($1 = 0.8672 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)