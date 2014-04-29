Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, April 29 Infineon does not expect its capital expenditure to rise in its next financial year, finance chief Dominik Asam told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.
The German chipmaker earlier toned up its outlook for the year as it published consensus-busting quarterly financial results, buoyed by robust demand from automotive and industrial customers and sending its shares higher. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Edward Taylor)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)