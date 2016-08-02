* Q3 operating profit 254 mln eur vs 263 avg in Reuters poll

* Confirms full-year sales, operating margin outlook

* Shares 3.9 percent lower in early trade (Adds detail, background about smartphone market, updates shares)

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 German chipmaker Infineon missed third-quarter sales and operating profit forecasts due to stagnating demand for its smartphone chips, sending its shares lower on Tuesday.

Infineon, which makes around 5 percent of its sales from smartphone chips, is feeling the impact of what its rival Dialog Semi last week called an ongoing softness of the smartphone market after Apple Inc. reported a drop in iPhone sales.

Typically, Infineon sees a rise in demand from smartphone makers in its fiscal third quarter as they ramp up production of new models which are set to be launched later in the year.

Infineon reported operating profit excluding special items of 254 million euros ($284 million) for the quarter through end-June, up from 245 million last year but missing the average forecast of 263 million euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts, whose estimates ranged from 252 million to 270 million euros.

Its shares fell 3.9 percent in early trade, the lowest stock in the Stoxx Europe 600 Technology index, which was down 0.6 percent.

Power management, the division that includes smartphone and tablet chips and accounts for about a third of Infineon's total business, reported a 19 percent drop in operating profit on a 2 percent fall in sales.

"Contrary to the normal seasonal trend, revenue generated with components for mobile communications remained flat," Infineon said.

Technology research firm Gartner predicts that global smartphone sales growth will halve to 7 percent this year. Demand in China has waned as economic uncertainty grows and has also tailed off in more mature markets as people tend to hold on to their phones for longer.

Infineon said that demand for payment cards also declined due to softer market conditions.

At the same time, its automotive unit, which accounts for about 40 percent of total sales, reported a 32 percent rise in operating profit on 9 percent higher sales. Infineon chips activate car airbags and enable cruise control.

Overall sales of 1.63 billion euros were also slightly below average analysts' expectations of 1.65 billion.

The company stuck to its full-year forecast, expecting revenue to rise between 10 and 14 percent, with an operating margin of between 15 and 16 percent.

Some analysts had expected the company to increase its profit and sales forecast due to a weaker euro after Britain voted to leave the European Union and as demand from the automotive industry for its radar chips increased. ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Louise Heavens)