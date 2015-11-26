FRANKFURT Nov 26 German chip maker Infineon
intends to continue to play an active role in the
semiconductor industry's current merger consolidation wave, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
Infineon signalled that a return to deal-making was on the
cards as the integration of its $3 billion acquisition
International Rectifier from early this year was ahead of plan.
"You have seen that Infineon has switched to become an
active player in the semiconductor industry consolidation and we
have a very clear strategy," Infineon Chief Executive Reinhard
Ploss told analysts during a conference call to discuss results.
"For me moving forward, we will definitely consider M&A as
part of the Infineon strategy in growth and strengthening our
footprint.
A global consolidation wave is sweeping the chip industry,
resulting in more than $100 billion worth of deals as companies
seek to cut costs, meet demand for cheaper chips and diversify
portfolios.
Ploss declined to comment on specific market rumours.
Infineon has shown interest in investing in Japanese chip
firm Renesas Electronics, the Wall Street Journal
reported last week, citing unnamed sources. The German chipmaker
was also reported to be a suitor for Fairchild.
