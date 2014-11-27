FRANKFURT Nov 27 Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon is still comfortable to reach a 15 percent operating margin over the full chip cycle, the company's finance chief said on Thursday.

"We have good support for our outlook. In October we were pretty nervous," Infineon's Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam told analysts on a conference call, referring to market developments. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)