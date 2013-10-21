UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON Oct 21 Private-equity backed renewable energy generator Infinis Energy said on Monday it planned to list at least 30 percent of its shares in London next month.
The company, which operates 147 power generating plants across the UK, said majority shareholder Terra Firma would reduce its stake as part of the sale.
The sale will also allow the company to access a wider range of capital in the future, it said in a statement.
Infinis said the shares would be sold to both institutional investors and individual retail investors.
The offering is being run by Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.