* Shares priced at 260 pence each, bottom of range
* Offering raised 234 mln pounds for private equity owner
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Nov 15 Private equity-backed renewable
energy generator Infinis Energy priced its London
stock market listing at the bottom of its offer range on Friday,
valuing the company at 780 million pounds ($1.3 billion).
Strong equity markets this year have revived European
initial public offerings (IPOs) after years of drought due to
volatility caused by the financial crisis, with the amount
raised by European companies as of Nov. 14 up 166 percent on the
same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
While activity is beginning to slow ahead of the Christmas
break, with bankers saying anyone planning to float before then
should kick off the month-long process in the next few days,
next year is expected to continue being busy.
Infinis, which operates 147 power generating plants across
the UK, said its shares had been sold at 260 pence each, the low
end of its original 260p to 310p range.
Its shares opened flat on their debut, and were trading
around that level at 0930 GMT.
Majority owner Terra Firma raised gross proceeds of 234
million pounds from reducing its stake in the company to 69
percent in the offering, which did not include any new shares.
The amount it receives could increase to 269.1 million
pounds if an overallotment option, whereby the size of the sale
can be increased by 15 percent if there is strong demand, is
exercised.
The private equity group, best known for its purchase of
music group EMI, which it later lost to Citigroup after
defaulting on its loans, invested 122 million euros in Infinis
2003, according to its website.
Terra Firma, run by dealmaker Guy Hands, also floated German
residential real estate company Deutsche Annington in
July, succeeding on a second attempt after lowering its
ambitions.
Individual retail investors will receive the first 998.40
pounds worth of shares they applied for, Infinis said, while
those who put in orders for more than that will receive 55
percent of the extra they asked for, up to 10,749 shares.
Those working on the deal said retail investors were
attracted by the company's dividend yield, which is expected to
be between around 6 percent and 7 percent for the first full
financial year after its flotation.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets acted as
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the sale. The
banks will receive a fee of 1.5 percent of the offer size, as
well as a possible extra discretionary fee of 1.5 percent.