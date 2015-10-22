(Adds detail, background)

LONDON Oct 22 Monterey Group, owned by private equity firm Terra Firma, agreed on Thursday to buy back the rest of renewable power generating firm Infinis Energy it did not own, following regulatory changes that have hit the sector.

Britain this year announced a swathe of cuts in renewable energy subsidies, including changing the way renewable projects qualify for payments and scrapping subsidies for onshore wind farms.

Infinis Energy's share price has halved since it listed in November 2013 and the rare move of taking it private was the best option for the business, according to a source familiar with the deal.

"We have considered gradual sell-downs of our interest in the company since its IPO ... and more recently we have also explored other strategic options, but the change in the regulatory environment for Infinis has prompted us to rethink our strategy," Guy Hands, chairman and chief investment officer of Terra Firma, said in a statement.

The agreed cash offer values Infinis at 555 million pounds ($856 million).

The deal is likely to result in a break-up of the firm, which generates power from landfill gas and from wind, the source added.

Monterey, which already owned 68.5 percent of Infinis, will pay 185 pence per share for the remaining shares, a 40.4 percent premium to the closing price of 131.75 pence on Oct. 21.

Infinis' shares were trading at 183.5 pence at 0845 GMT, up 39.3 percent.

Goldman Sachs advised Terra Firma and Monterey. Barclays and RBC advised Infinis.

In other examples of private equity firms taking UK listed companies private, U.S. group Carlyle bought software firm Innovation Group earlier this year.

