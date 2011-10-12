SHANGHAI Oct 12 Infinity Group, the private equity firm founded by Chinese policy lender China Development Bank (CDB) and Israel's biggest conglomerate IDB Group, has agreed to invest in 10 Israeli technology companies with plans to expand to China.

Israel-based Infinity, which manages 13 funds, including 11 in China, will continue to facilitate cross-border expansions by target companies, but with a focus to help Chinese companies expand overseas, Infinity founder and managing partner Amir Gal-Or said in an interview.

"We're supporting Chinese companies going outside China. That's the big issue," Gal-Or said, adding that Infinity has so far funded 10 overseas mergers and acquisitions by Chinese companies.

An increasing number of Chinese companies, such as the Bright Food Group, are eyeing overseas expansion but lack financial backing from private equity firms.

That has created opportunities for Infinity, which also helps Israeli companies do business in China's rapidly growing market.

Infinity has agreed to invest a combined $10 million in 10 Israeli technology companies including ROTEC, Sonarium Medical, Innovative Implant Solutions Ltd and BotanoCap.

"We bring them access to the market. We have not only government relationship, we have commercial relationship. We have a very large team, we have everything related to business development of companies," Gal-Or said.

Infinity, which has the greatest number of yuan-denominated funds in China, has a portfolio of 45 companies and has made 22 successful exits. CDB, backed by the Chinese government, is an investor in Infinity's dollar fund. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)