SHANGHAI Oct 12 Infinity Group, the private
equity firm founded by Chinese policy lender China Development
Bank (CDB) and Israel's biggest conglomerate IDB Group, has
agreed to invest in 10 Israeli technology companies with plans
to expand to China.
Israel-based Infinity, which manages 13 funds, including 11
in China, will continue to facilitate cross-border expansions by
target companies, but with a focus to help Chinese companies
expand overseas, Infinity founder and managing partner Amir
Gal-Or said in an interview.
"We're supporting Chinese companies going outside China.
That's the big issue," Gal-Or said, adding that Infinity has so
far funded 10 overseas mergers and acquisitions by Chinese
companies.
An increasing number of Chinese companies, such as the
Bright Food Group, are eyeing overseas expansion but lack
financial backing from private equity firms.
That has created opportunities for Infinity, which also
helps Israeli companies do business in China's rapidly growing
market.
Infinity has agreed to invest a combined $10 million in 10
Israeli technology companies including ROTEC, Sonarium Medical,
Innovative Implant Solutions Ltd and BotanoCap.
"We bring them access to the market. We have not only
government relationship, we have commercial relationship. We
have a very large team, we have everything related to business
development of companies," Gal-Or said.
Infinity, which has the greatest number of yuan-denominated
funds in China, has a portfolio of 45 companies and has made 22
successful exits. CDB, backed by the Chinese government, is an
investor in Infinity's dollar fund.
