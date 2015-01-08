(Adds details, analyst comment)
Jan 8 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it would stop testing its lead drug as a treatment for
rheumatoid arthritis after it failed a study, the second failure
for the drug in four months.
The company's shares fell as much as 11 percent on Thursday.
Duvelisib, which aims to stop tumors from growing by
blocking certain enzymes involved in the regulation of cell
growth, was, in October, also found to be unsuccessful in
treating patients with mild allergic asthma.
These two trial failures likely spells the end of any hopes
of Infinity Pharma expanding duvelisib into any "lucrative
indications", Stifel Nicolaus analysts said in a note.
Infinity Pharma said duvelisib, being developed with AbbVie
Inc in oncology, will still be tested to treat various
types of blood cancer.
Not enough patients given duvelisib showed a significant
enough improvement over those given a placebo in a 12-week
mid-stage study involving 322 adults with moderate to severe
rheumatoid arthritis, Infinity Pharma said.
The patients were also given another commonly-used treatment
called methotrexate, used to fight certain cancers as well as
psoriasis and arthritis.
Rheumatoid arthritis, which affects about 1.5 million people
in the United States, occurs when the immune system attacks the
body's tissues, causing joint pain, swelling and stiffness.
Infinity's shares were down 8 percent at $15 in midday
trading on the Nasdaq. Through Wednesday, the stock had risen
about 23 percent since the trail failure in October.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)