By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, March 7
CHICAGO, March 7 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into whether
high-speed trader Infinium Capital Management violated federal
securities laws, according to a SEC letter obtained by Reuters.
The SEC has sought documents and recordings related to a
lawsuit that former Infinium employees brought against the firm
in January, the Feb. 27 letter said.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago,
alleged Infinium and company executives committed "securities
fraud" by tricking the employees into investing millions of
dollars into the firm while hiding financial troubles.
"This inquiry is a non-public, fact-finding inquiry," the
SEC letter said. "We are trying to determine whether there have
been any violations of the federal securities laws."
The SEC does not confirm the existence of investigations as
a matter of policy, a spokesman said.
Infinium said on Thursday it was actively winding down the
company and had sold some assets to currency broker FXCM Inc
. A spokeswoman for FXCM could not be reached
immediately for comment.