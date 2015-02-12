Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd
* Says plans to acquire tech firm Sharp Wisdom for 210 million yuan ($33.63 million) via cash, share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/16WzCyj; bit.ly/1vGjmNM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order