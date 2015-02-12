Feb 12 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd

* Says plans to acquire tech firm Sharp Wisdom for 210 million yuan ($33.63 million) via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/16WzCyj; bit.ly/1vGjmNM

