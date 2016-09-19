Sept 19 Private equity firm Vista Equity
Partners Management LLC has agreed to acquire Infoblox Inc
, a U.S. network security firm targeted by activist
hedge fund Starboard Value LP, for $1.6 billion, a person
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Vista Equity will pay $26.50 per share in cash for Infoblox,
the person said. Reuters had reported last month the company had
launched an auction to sell itself after coming under pressure
from Starboard to do so.
The deal, which is expected to be announced as early as
Monday, was first reported by Fortune Magazine. The source asked
not to be identified because the deal is not yet public.
Vista Equity declined to comment, while Info did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
