May 15 Informa Plc

* Global events growing strongly, driven by large events, with some conference markets still soft for 4 months ended April 30

* Business intelligence trading remains challenging, with our performance across verticals variable and inconsistent

* Board's expectations for 2014 remain unchanged

* At a reported level, strength of sterling against us dollar continues to have a significant effect, with every one cent movement impacting revenue by circa £3.2m and adjusted operating profit by circa £1.4m.

* Our academic division has had a steady start to 2014, recording organic growth of 3.2% in first four months of year.

* Academic publishing delivering steady growth, in line with expectations

* Our events business has had a strong start to year, delivering 3.5% organic growth through first four months.

* Group delivered organic revenue growth of 0.6% across first four months of 2014, in line with board's expectations