UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Feb 21 Informa PLC : * FY group organic revenue growth (continuing) of 1.5% to GBP1,132.4M (2012:
GBP1,110.6M) * Adjusted operating profit (continuing) up 1.5% to GBP335.5M * Statutory loss of GBP6.4M (2012: GBP90.7M profit), reflecting loss from
discontinued operations of GBP109.5M * Final dividend maintained at 12.50P; total dividend up 2.2% to 18.90P (2012:
18.50P) * 2014 will be a year of measured change, operational focus and building a
platform for the future growth of co -CEO * Should gain support from wider economy, which appears more stable than it has
been for five years * Global events division continues to see strong growth; good start to year
with big exhibitions in Middle East * Despite negative translation impact from recent currency movements, will
focus on both growth and operational fitness * FY adjusted profit before tax (from continuing op) 307.6 million STG from
298.2 million STG *
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.