MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 10 British business media group Informa Plc said long-time Chief Executive Peter Rigby would retire at the end of the year and that Stephen Carter would take over as the new CEO in January.
Stephen Carter, currently a non-executive director on Informa's board, held several senior positions at French telecommunications gear maker Alcatel-Lucent SA. He was also the founding CEO of Ofcom, the UK communications industry regulator.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.