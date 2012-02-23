* Full-year revenue up 4 pct to 1.28 bln stg

* Raises final dividend by 25 pct

* Shares up 5 pct (Adds CEO comments, share movement)

Feb 23 British business media group Informa plc raised its final dividend by a fourth, following strong full-year results that were boosted by its academic and events businesses.

Shares of the company, which owns brands such as Lloyd's List and Datamonitor, jumped as much as 5 percent to 438.6 pence -- their highest in seven months -- on Thursday morning on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, whose peers include Pearson and Anglo-Dutch firm Reed Elsevier, raised its final dividend to 11.8 pence a share.

"The dividend (raise) is not just a message of increased return to shareholders but also reflects the board's confidence in the future prospects of the group," Adam Walker, Informa's finance director, told Reuters.

Informa publishes real-time news, research, market intelligence, as well as over 55,000 academic books and journals.

The company, which also organises events and exhibitions, said 2012 had started in line with its expectations.

Chief Executive Peter Rigby said renewal rates of its subscription-based publications were as strong as they were at the beginning of 2011.

Large events organised so far this year have performed in line with expectations, while forward bookings were strong, Rigby said.

Informa's full-year adjusted pretax profit was 295.9 million pounds ($463.58 million), up from 276.4 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 1.28 billion pounds.

Revenue at the company's academic division rose 4 percent, while that at its events organisation unit grew 5 percent.

Earlier this month, Reed Elsevier reported a higher in full-year profit and said it expected cost cutting and small acquisitions to help generate more growth in an uncertain economy this year. ($1 = 0.6383 British pounds) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema, Roshni Menon)