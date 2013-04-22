April 22 British business media group Informa
Plc said organic revenue declined 3.6 percent in the
first quarter, hurt mainly by the timing of Easter this year.
Informa said the earlier-than-usual Easter holiday resulted
in a number of events being rescheduled into the second quarter,
pushing organic growth at the company's core events and training
business into negative territory.
The company, which also publishes real-time news, research,
market data, as well as over 55,000 academic books and journals,
said its academic information business was trading well.
However, trading at Informa's professional and commercial
information unit was mixed. The company said it was seeing some
early signs of improving trends from financial services clients,
but trading in the pharma business remained tough.
Informa, a FTSE-100 constituent, said full-year expectations
were unchanged.
Shares in the company closed at 482.5 pence on Friday on the
London Stock Exchange.