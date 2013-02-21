UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON Feb 21 Informa PLC : * FY adjusted profit before tax of £317.4M up 7.3% (2011: £295.9M) * FY statutory profit after tax of £90.7M (2011: £74.3M) * FY revenue 1,232.5 million STG versus 1,275.3 million stg * We are not assuming any significant improvement within our planning for 2013.
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)