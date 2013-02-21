LONDON Feb 21 Informa PLC : * FY adjusted profit before tax of £317.4M up 7.3% (2011: £295.9M) * FY statutory profit after tax of £90.7M (2011: £74.3M) * FY revenue 1,232.5 million STG versus 1,275.3 million stg * We are not assuming any significant improvement within our planning for 2013.