Oct 24 Data analytics software maker Qlik Technologies Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to weakness in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trading.

The company's net profit rose to $3 million, or 3 cents per share in the third quarter, from $151,000 a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $104.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $107.7 million.

Peer Informatica Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 16 percent rise in service revenue.