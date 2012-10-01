Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 1 Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp offered to buy all outstanding shares of Germany-based Heiler Software AG for about 80.8 million euros ($103.9 million).
The offer for 7.04 euros a share is a 147 percent premium to Heiler's Friday closing price.
The takeover offer will be supported by a majority of Heiler's shareholders, who have entered into irrevocable agreements to tender their shares, Informatica said.
The completion of the takeover offer is subject to a minimum acceptance level of 67.5 percent of the outstanding shares and certain other offer conditions.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
