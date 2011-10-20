* Sees Q4 rev $218-$228 mln vs est $228.09 mln

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $1.57-$1.67, rev $880-$910 mln

* Q3 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.32

* Q3 rev $195.9 mln vs est $195.4 mln

* Shares down 5 pct in extended trade (Adds outlook, comments from conference call, share move)

Oct 20 Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp posted better - than-expected quarterly results, but forecast fourth-quarter revenue below expectations, sending its shares down 5 percent in extended trade on Thursday.

Informatica, which helps companies access, integrate, and consolidate data across a variety of systems and users, sees fourth quarter revenue of $218-$228 million, below analyst expectations of $228.09 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Informatica had acquisitions in July-September which are expected to drag down earnings by 1-2 cents for the back half of the year, Chief Executive Sohaib Abbasi said on a call with analysts.

The company, which counts Dell Inc and BNY Mellon among its customers, sees full-year 2012 adjusted earnings of $1.57-$1.67 per share on revenue of $880-$910 million.

Analysts on average were expecting full year earnings of $1.65 per share on revenues of $908 million.

Third-quarter net income rose to $27 million, or 24 cents per share, from $22.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $195.9 million from $161.3 million. License revenue jumped 20 percent to $83.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $195.4 million.

Shares of the Redwood City, California-based company closed at $45 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)