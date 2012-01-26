* Q4 adj EPS $0.47 vs est $0.44

* Q4 revenue $227.1 mln vs est $226.1 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.01-$0.34 VS est $0.33

* Sees Q1 rev $187 mln-$197 mln vs est $195 mln

* Shares up 6 pct in after-mkt trade (Adds conference call details, updates share move)

Jan 26 Informatica Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by higher license revenues and said it sees more deals coming through in the first quarter, assuaging worries that a weak economy could hurt client spending.

The bright results and outlook drove the data-integration software maker's stock up 6 percent to $40.52 in extended trading.

Informatica, which helps companies access, integrate, and consolidate data, forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of up to 34 cents per share on revenue between $187 million and $197 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $195 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which counts Dell Inc and BNY Mellon among its customers, said it sees "an expanding opportunity to cross sell many of our newer technologies into our existing customer base".

Redwood City, California-based Informatica also expects a "very good" deal pipeline in the first quarter and beyond, especially for its domestic financial services segment.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $42.4 million, or 38 cents per share, from $34.6 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $227.1 million.

Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $226.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)