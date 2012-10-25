BRIEF-Verizon introduces Verizon Unlimited
* Introducing Verizon Unlimited, an "unlimited plan in wireless" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp posted a lower quarterly profit on weakening demand in Europe.
Net income fell to $15.5 million, or 14 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $27 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, whose customers include Dell Inc and BNY Mellon, said revenue fell about 3 percent to $190.3 million.
* Introducing Verizon Unlimited, an "unlimited plan in wireless" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Canada - expansion in services between Canada and Israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings