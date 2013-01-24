Jan 24 Data-integration software maker
Informatica Corp reported a better-than-expected
quarterly result on higher service revenue.
Shares of the company were up 12 percent in extended
trading, after closing at $33.24 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
Net income fell to $31.1 million, or 28 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, from $42.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share.
Informatica makes software to help companies pull together
data to analyze business trends.
Revenue rose to $234.7 million from $227 million a year
earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 37 cents per
share on revenue of $217.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.