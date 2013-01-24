* Sees first-quarter adjusted EPS $0.29-$0.32 vs est $0.31
* Sees first-quarter revenue $196 mln-$206 mln vs est $197.1
mln
* Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS $0.41 vs est $0.37
* Fourth-quarter revenue $234.7 mln vs est $217.5 mln
* Shares up 9 pct in extended trading
Jan 24 Data-integration software maker
Informatica Corp forecast current-quarter revenue
largely above analysts' estimates as growth returned to its
European markets.
Shares of the company were up 9 percent in extended trading,
after closing at $33.24 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
Informatica, which makes software to help companies pull
together data to analyze business trends, forecast first-quarter
adjusted earnings of between 29 cents and 32 cents on revenue of
$196 million to $206 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 31 cents per
share on revenue of $197.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Although there was demand in Europe, the company had not
been able to pursue business there in the past few quarters,
Chief Executive Sohaib Abbasi said on a conference call with
analysts.
The company said it had a "solid quarter" in Europe,
reflecting better sales execution and operational discipline.
Weak performance in Europe had dragged down the company's
third-quarter results in October.
The company said it signed on customers such as Facebook Inc
and online restaurant reservation provider OpenTable Inc
in the fourth quarter.
Net income fell to $31.1 million, or 28 cents per share,
from $42.4 million, in the fourth quarter, or 38 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $234.7 million from $227 million a year
earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 37 cents per
share on revenue of $217.5 million.