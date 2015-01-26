Jan 26 Activist investor Elliott Management
disclosed an 8 percent stake in enterprise software maker
Informatica Corp in a filing on Monday and may push for
the company to be sold, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Elliott, the hedge fund founded by Paul Singer, said it was
speaking to the company's management and board about ways to
maximize shareholder value. (1.usa.gov/1JQ73zj)
Informatica, which is based in Redwood City, California,
competes in the middleware software space with Tibco, a company
that went private in September in a $4.3 billion sale to Vista
Equity.
Elliott finds the company competes in too many businesses
and can improve its margins and cost structure, according to the
person, who was not authorized to speak on the record because
the matter is private. It sent a private letter to the board on
Monday outlining those views.
Elliott thinks the company could perform better shielded
from the public markets and could also generate interest from a
strategic player, the source added.
A representative for Informatica did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Elliott has taken up battles with several technology
companies in the past few years, often criticizing their
strategy publicly. It has pushed for changes or a sale at
enterprise technology companies such as EMC Corp,
Juniper Networks Inc, Riverbed, Compuware Corp, BMC
Software Inc, NetApp Inc, Novell Inc and Blue Coat Systems Inc.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting
by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)