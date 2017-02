May 9 InfoSpace Inc, which operates online search services, posted a higher q uarterly profit, helped by growth in its search business and its entry into the tax preparation segment.

Net income for the first quarter was $11.4 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $ 1.3 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 124 percent to $115.7 million. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)