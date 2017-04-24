April 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second
biggest software services exporter, is in the process of
expanding its board of directors by inducting two more members,
CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.
The report said that the company's founders are in the
process of submitting their list of candidates to the company's
lawyers.
The lawyers will submit a list of probables to the board's
nomination and remuneration committee, who in turn will
short-list contenders.
Earlier this year, the company said it had retained well
known Indian law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to engage with
the company's founders and former executives, who have publicly
criticized the company's corporate governance practices.
Earlier this month, Infosys appointed independent director
Ravi Venkatesan as its co-chair, in a move seen as an attempt to
placate its founders and former executives.
The TV report on Monday said chief financial officer M.D.
Ranganath was a contender to be one of the two new additions to
the Infosys board.
The final decision rests with the board, the report said.
Infosys was not immediately reachable for comment on the
matter.
Infosys chairman R. Seshasayee has previously said Infosys
is "looking for appropriate and competent people to be added on
to the board. We would certainly, in course of time, would be
expanding the board."
Infosys currently has a 10 member board.
The CNBC TV18 report said the company can have up to 15
members on its board after recently amending its Articles of
Association.
