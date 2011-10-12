BANGALORE Oct 12 Infosys Ltd's chief financial officer said on Wednesday a slowdown in the United States and European economies can affect client spending and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe is a "big issue".

V. Balakrishnan said clients were not taking long-term decisions, although India's No. 2 software services exporter said its customers were signing some large deals.

Infosys met forecasts with a 9.7-percent rise in second-quarter profit as a weak rupee boosted margins, but cut its full-year revenue outlook and warned about global economic uncertainty. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh; editing by Malini Menon)