BRIEF-Tinkerine contract dispute and reversal of sales
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd- Announces that company encountered a contract dispute over payment terms for a sale booked during Q3 2016
MYSORE, India Jan 10 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as stronger economic growth in Europe and the United States revived demand for outsourcing services.
Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America Corp and BT Group Plc, said profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 28.75 billion rupees ($463 million), compared with 23.69 billion rupees a year earlier.
That compares with the average estimate of 27.15 billion rupees by 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
WASHINGTON, March 21 Dutch bank ING Groep on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, the first bank to offload its debt from the project, which faced fierce opposition from Native Americans and environmental groups.
* CEO Phillips Baker's FY 2016 total compensation $6.4 million versus $4.72 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN1IUO) Further company coverage: