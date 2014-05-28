BRIEF-Smart REIt announces redemption of 3.385% series J senior unsecured debentures
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
May 28 Infosys Ltd president and board member B.G. Srinivas has resigned, the company said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of senior management exits at India's second-largest software services exporter.
Srinivas' resignation is effective from June 10, the company said in a statement to the exchanges.
Infosys did not give any reason for the resignation of Srinivas, who was seen as one of the candidates to become the next chief executive when Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal resigns early next year.
Srinivas' resignation adds to the exodus of staff and senior executives since Infosys brought back from retirement its founder N.R. Narayana Murthy to help revive its fortunes in June last year. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding thousands of flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Real estate activity in the greater São Paulo area, Brazil's largest market, should rebound this year as interest rates fall and the government pushes through key economic reforms, a construction industry group said on Tuesday.