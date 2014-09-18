(Corrects headline to say it is a partnership, not deal. Removes reference to deal in second paragraph)

Sept 18 India's Infosys Ltd said it signed a global partnership with China's largest telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to offer enterprise customers cloud, big data and communication solutions.

Huawei and Infosys will also provide other enterprise-oriented services to combine Huawei's cloud infrastructure and global IT service expertise from Infosys, the companies said in a statement.

Infosys, led by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, has been planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing contracts.

Huawei and Infosys will explore setting up a joint lab in China to enable better delivery in all areas of the partnership, the companies said. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)