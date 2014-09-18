(Adds details of expanded partnerships with Microsoft, Hitachi
unit)
Sept 18 Infosys Ltd, India's
second-biggest IT services provider, said it had signed a
partnership agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
to offer enterprise customers cloud computing services.
Infosys also said it had expanded existing cloud computing
partnerships with Microsoft Corp and a Hitachi Ltd
unit.
Infosys, led by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, has been
planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps
and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing
contracts. These are expected to help Infosys back to the
forefront of India's $100 billion IT outsourcing industry.
Infosys and Huawei will jointly develop IT solutions that
combine Huawei's cloud infrastructure and Infosys' service
expertise, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
Under an expanded partnership with Microsoft, Infosys will
help companies use and migrate to Microsoft's cloud platform in
a more secure manner, Infosys said in a separate statement.
Under an expanded partnership with Hitachi Data Systems
(HDS), Infosys and HDS will help clients transition their IT
infrastructure to new cloud-based environments, the Indian IT
firm also said.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Ryan
Woo)