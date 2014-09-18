(Adds details of expanded partnerships with Microsoft, Hitachi unit)

Sept 18 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest IT services provider, said it had signed a partnership agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to offer enterprise customers cloud computing services.

Infosys also said it had expanded existing cloud computing partnerships with Microsoft Corp and a Hitachi Ltd unit.

Infosys, led by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, has been planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing contracts. These are expected to help Infosys back to the forefront of India's $100 billion IT outsourcing industry.

Infosys and Huawei will jointly develop IT solutions that combine Huawei's cloud infrastructure and Infosys' service expertise, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Under an expanded partnership with Microsoft, Infosys will help companies use and migrate to Microsoft's cloud platform in a more secure manner, Infosys said in a separate statement.

Under an expanded partnership with Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), Infosys and HDS will help clients transition their IT infrastructure to new cloud-based environments, the Indian IT firm also said.