* Q3 profit 23.7 bln rupees vs. 23.1 bln forecast
* Sees fiscal 2012 dollar revenue rising by 16.4 pct
* CEO says global economy, European crisis may impact sector
growth
BANGALORE, Jan 12 Infosys Ltd
beat market forecasts with a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit
as a weak rupee boosted margins, but it cut its full-year
revenue outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, its
second-biggest market.
India's export-driven software services companies are
bracing for a slower pace of outsourcing contracts due to the
lingering debt crisis in Europe.
Bangalore-based Infosys, India's second-largest software
services exporter, forecast dollar revenue growth of 16.4
percent for the fiscal year to March 31, down from 17.1 percent
to 19.1 percent projected in October.
"The global economy, driven by slower growth in developed
markets coupled with the European crisis, could impact the
growth of the IT industry," Infosys Chief Executive S. D.
Shibulal said in a statement.
India's $76 billion IT services industry competes with
Accenture Plc and IBM for orders to maintain
information technology infrastructure and build software
applications.
More than half of Infosys's revenue is generated from the
United States.
Global spending on information technology will rise at the
slowest pace in three years in 2012 as Europeans, worried about
the region's sovereign debt crisis, are cutting back on
investments, research firm Gartner Inc said last week.
Gartner predicted global IT spending would rise 3.7 percent
in 2012, down from its earlier estimate of 4.6 percent. The
forecast for Western Europe was slashed to a 0.7 percent drop in
spending from a previously expected rise of 3.4 percent.
Infosys, which is also listed in New York, said
consolidated net profit rose to 23.72 billion rupees ($457
million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 17.8 billion
rupees a year earlier, helped by an 8 percent fall in the rupee.
Revenue rose 30.8 percent to 92.98 billion rupees, as the
company, whose customers include BP Plc, Procter & Gamble
Co and Volkswagen AG, added 49 clients.
A Reuters poll of 10 brokerages had forecast a profit of
23.1 billion rupees on revenue of 92.2 billion rupees.
The rupee was the worst performer among Asian currencies in
2011, losing nearly 16 percent against the dollar.
The company, worth about $31 billion, fell nearly a fifth in
2011, far more than its bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services
that dropped 0.4 percent and compared with a fall of
about 16 percent in the sector index.
