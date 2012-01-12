* Q3 profit 23.7 bln rupees vs 23.1 bln rupees forecast
* Sees fiscal 2012 dollar revenue rising 16.4 pct
* CFO says Europe recovery not in sight, clients are
cautious
* Shares fall 8.4 percent, biggest single-day fall in 9
months
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, Jan 12 India's Infosys Ltd
cut its annual revenue-growth outlook for a second
time and warned of lower client spending due to the euro zone
debt crisis, sending its shares down more than 8 percent, their
biggest fall in nine months.
India's $76 billion software services sector is bracing for
a slower pace of outsourcing contracts as its clients put off
new investments due to the troubles in Europe, Infosys's
second-biggest market.
Infosys, the No.2 Indian software exporter, forecast dollar
revenue growth of 16.4 percent for the fiscal year to March 31,
down from 17.1 percent to 19.1 percent projected in October. The
company said it has seen business sentiment worsening marginally
since November.
"The European crisis has a bigger impact on the global
markets. (In the) U.S., even though the latest economic
indicators are slightly positive, the overall environment is
still recovering," Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said.
"Customers are very cautious...We believe that cautiousness
will remain for sometime. The Europe recovery is not in sight
and it's going to take a longer time."
For the third quarter, the Bangalore-based company beat
market forecasts with a 33 percent rise in profit as a weak
rupee boosted margins. It had first cut its
revenue-growth outlook for this fiscal year in October.
"Europe is not showing signs of coming out of the woods any
time soon and financial companies are under a lot of stress
here," said Silkeborg, Denmark-based Mads Kaiser, a fund manager
with JI India Equity Fund, which owns Infosys shares.
"Global corporates are very reluctant to spend on technology
when their own bottomlines are under huge pressure. Everyone is
playing the wait-and-watch game and that is really bad news for
companies like Infosys."
Indian outsourcing firms count leading global financial
companies such as Citigroup and Aviva among their
clients. Royal Bank of Scotland on Thursday said it
would axe 3,500 investment bank jobs.
Shares in Infosys, worth about $29 billion, ended
down 8.4 percent at 2,588.25 rupees, their worst one-day
percentage drop since April last year. The overall market
closed down nearly 1 percent on Thursday.
Infosys, whose outlook and comments are seen as a barometer
for the sector's health, also dragged down its local peers with
sector leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and No.3
Wipro falling 4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
"Its (Infosys's) prospect might not be as good as it has
been over the last few years," said Michael Huang, manager of
Yuanta India Fund, which owns Infosys shares, at Yuanta
Securities Investment Trust in Taipei.
"But in the longer term, this is a company that has a solid
track record of its management and financial quality."
Global spending on information technology will rise at the
slowest pace in three years in 2012 as Europeans, worried about
the region's sovereign debt crisis, are cutting back on
investments, research firm Gartner Inc said last week.
Gartner predicted global IT spending would rise 3.7 percent
in 2012, down from its earlier estimate of 4.6 percent. The
forecast for Western Europe was slashed to a 0.7 percent drop in
spending from a previously expected rise of 3.4 percent.
India's export-driven IT services industry competes with
Accenture Plc and IBM for orders to maintain
information technology infrastructure and build software
applications.
More than half of Infosys's revenue is generated from the
United States.
PROFIT RISES
Infosys, which is also listed in New York, said
consolidated net profit rose to 23.72 billion rupees ($457
million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 17.8 billion
rupees a year earlier, helped by an 8 percent fall in the rupee.
Revenue rose 30.8 percent to 92.98 billion rupees, as the
company, whose customers include BP Plc, Procter & Gamble
Co and Volkswagen AG, added 49 clients -- its
strongest pace of client addition in more than three years.
A Reuters poll of 10 brokerages had forecast a profit of
23.1 billion rupees on revenue of 92.2 billion rupees.
Infosys said its operating margin rose 3 percentage points
in the quarter from July-September to 31 percent, with a weaker
rupee adding 4.4 percent to the margins in the third
quarter.
The rupee was the worst performer among Asian currencies in
2011, losing nearly 16 percent against the dollar.
Infosys added 3,266 employees in the December quarter to
take the total headcount to more than 145,000. Balakrishnan said
the company was maintaining its earlier forecast of adding
45,000 gross employees in this fiscal year.
Tata Consultancy, which has recently seen its quarterly
profit growing at a faster pace among the top three companies,
is expected to report a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit
on Tuesday.
Infosys, the most favourite pick for fund managers among the
top Indian companies, trades at 17.4 times its forward earnings,
compared with 18.2 times for Tata Consultancy and 12.2 times for
IBM, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
($1=51.7 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI and Mumbai
company news team; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan and Vinu Pilakkott)