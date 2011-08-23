NEW DELHI Aug 23 The back-office unit of India's Infosys Ltd expects revenue growth of 15 to 20 percent in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012, the head of its outsourcing arm said on Tuesday.

"Last two years, we have been growing at about 20 percent," Swami Swaminathan, chief executive of Infosys BPO told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an industry conference.

"I think we would be growing anywhere between 15 to 20 percent (this fiscal year)."

Swaminathan said he expects to have net employee additions of 2,500 to 3,000 this fiscal year.

Infosys BPO operates across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas with about 19,000 employees and about $427 million in annual revenue as of the last fiscal year that ended in March. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)