* Infosys shares extend rally after 17 pct surge on Friday
* Infosys reported better-than-expected quarterly results
last week
* "First test" to come in April-June quarter - fund manager
(Adds comments, details, updates share price)
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, Jan 14 A handful of brokers upgraded
their views on Indian IT outsourcer Infosys Ltd after
better-than-expected earnings on Friday spurred a nearly 17
percent rally in its shares, although some company watchers
remain unconvinced it has turned the corner after a string of
disappointing quarters.
Infosys shares extended their rally on Monday, gaining more
than 4 percent, as Barclays raised its rating on the stock to
"overweight" from "equal weight" and JPMorgan upgraded it to
"overweight" from "neutral."
"It is enough to say that the worst is behind them, but
whether they will sustain this kind of sequential growth remains
to be seen," Phani Sekhar, a fund manager with Angel Broking
Ltd, told Reuters.
A genuine recovery in IT spending by clients in the United
States, which accounts for more than 60 percent of Infosys'
revenue, holds the key to how quickly its "Infosys 3.0" strategy
pans out, he said.
Infosys' strategy shift, started about two years ago and
aimed at winning orders to solve business problems with
consulting and technology rather than commoditised IT services,
has been taking longer than planned to gain traction as clients
delayed spending decisions due to an uncertain economy.
"The first test will come in the first quarter of financial
year 2014. I say that because the U.S. at this point is giving
very mixed signals," Sekhar said.
The 2014 financial year starts in April.
Ambit Capital analyst Ankur Rudra said the positive December
quarter surprise was driven by factors including substantial
growth in back-office support services, higher sales of its
Finacle banking product and growth in Europe.
The company still needs to show growth in core services such
as software applications development and maintenance, he said.
Such services, including software testing and managing
computer servers, still account for more than half of Infosys'
revenues. These increasingly commoditised areas are also where
the company faces cut-throat competition and in the last two
years has given ground.
"We remain sellers, as we are not convinced yet that this is
sustainable," Rudra said.
"It's only one quarter, let us see," he added.
Kotak Institutional Equities, however, said the company's
strong third-quarter revenue performance is poised to continue.
"Healthy order backlog courtesy (of) an aggressive
go-to-market approach and pricing flexibility will ensure that a
strong 3QFY13 revenue performance is not a one-quarter blip," it
said in a research note.
Still, Kotak retained a "reduce" rating on the stock, citing
a strong run-up in the price, but raised its target price on the
stock by 15 percent to 2,700 rupees.
That price is below the stock's the 2823.25 rupees level on
Monday morning.
Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was due
to report quarterly earnings later on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Rafael Nam and
Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo)