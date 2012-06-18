(Corrects year in first paragraph to 2013, from 2103)
June 18 Infosys Ltd is delaying taking
on board some of its planned 28,000 new recruits until mid-2013,
underlining the slowdown faced by India's No 2 software services
company, the Economic Times reported on Monday.
Engineering graduates who were offered jobs from campus
placements between August and September last year have started
to receive joining dates from September this year to as late as
after mid-2013, it said.
"Based on business imperatives and manpower requirements, we
expect onboarding of fresh hires to be completed by the first
quarter of fiscal 2014 (which ends in June)," the newspaper
quoted Infosys as saying in an email. The company's financial
year runs from April to March.
An Infosys spokeswoman was not immediately available for
comment.
Infosys, which is also listed on Nasdaq,
disappointed investors in April with a weaker-than-expected
revenue growth outlook due to an uncertain global economy.
The result sparked worries about the prospects for the
country's $100 billion outsourcing sector, which is facing
slowing demand from western clients, intense competition from
global rivals and volatile currency markets.
(Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan in MUMBAI; Additional reporting
by Harichandran Arakali in BANGALORE; Editing by Richard Pullin)