MUMBAI, June 9 Infosys Ltd on Friday
denied a media report that the founders of India's
second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell
their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.
The Times of India newspaper on Friday had reported the
Infosys founders were exploring such a sale, citing people
familiar with the developments, although it carried a denial of
such a move by one of the firm's founders, Narayana Murthy.
Infosys "has no information on any such development," the
company said in a statement, adding that the "speculation has
already been categorically denied by the promoters."
Earlier this year, Infosys' founders had expressed concerns
about the manner in which the company was being run by its
current management and board.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Rafael Nam)