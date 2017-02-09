Feb 9 Infosys Ltd, India's
second-biggest software services exporter, on Thursday denied
lapses in governance after reports that its founders had
complained about some of the company's decisions, including a
pay hike for Chief Executive Vishal Sikka.
The company reiterated it had made full disclosures
regarding the issues.
Infosys founders N.R. Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan
and Nandan Nilekani wrote to the board last month expressing
their concerns about the pay rise and severance packages given
to two former senior officials, CNBC TV18 reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)