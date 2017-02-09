Feb 9 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, on Thursday denied lapses in governance after reports that its founders had complained about some of the company's decisions, including a pay hike for Chief Executive Vishal Sikka.

The company reiterated it had made full disclosures regarding the issues.

Infosys founders N.R. Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani wrote to the board last month expressing their concerns about the pay rise and severance packages given to two former senior officials, CNBC TV18 reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)