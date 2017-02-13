MUMBAI Feb 13 Infosys Ltd's Chief Executive Vishal Sikka said talk in media on corporate governance issues at the software services firm was "distracting" and that he had good relations with the firm's founders, including N.R. Narayana Murthy.

India's second biggest IT services company, based in the tech hub of Bengaluru, has recently been in an escalating public spat with its founders and former executives, who have accused its board of lapses in corporate governance.

"All this drama that has been going on in the media, it's very distracting - it takes away attention - but underneath that there is a very strong fabric that this company is based on and it is a real privilege for me to be its leader," Sikka said in response to a question at the Kotak Institutional Equities conference in Mumbai on Monday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy, Swati Bhat and Euan Rocha; Editing by Himani Sarkar)