MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian IT services group Infosys
on Tuesday continued its efforts to reassure investors
and analysts that the software services company was not being
distracted by a dispute with its founders over how it was being
managed.
India's second-biggest IT services company behind Tata
Consultancy Services has been locked in a public war of
words with the founders and former executives, who, led by N.R.
Narayana Murthy, have raised concerns over various decisions
taken by the board.
"There is a very strong focus on execution by our management
team, our leadership team is absolutely heads down on closing of
the year and for the next year ahead," Infosys Chief Executive
Vishal Sikka said on a call with analysts and investors.
"There are no questions from clients," Sikka said, in
response to a question. "In fact, several clients have written
notes of support."
The company's founders, who still own 12.75 percent of the
group, have questioned a pay rise granted to Sikka and the size
of severance payouts given to others, including its former
finance head Rajiv Bansal among other issues.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee. Editing
by Jane Merriman)