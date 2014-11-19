MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian IT services company Infosys Ltd said it had fired the finance chief of its business process outsourcing unit for not complying with the company's code of conduct.

Bangalore-based Infosys, in a stock market filing late on Tuesday, did not give details about the charges against unit CFO Abraham Mathews. It also said the unit's chief executive, Gautam Thakkar, had resigned on "moral grounds" and would leave the company on Nov 30.

Infosys named Anup Uppadhayay and Deepak Bhalla, both company veterans, as the unit's chief executive and chief financial officer respectively.

The business process outsourcing unit contributes 6.5-7 percent of the overall revenue of Infosys, analysts say.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)