BANGALORE Oct 12 Infosys Ltd , India's No. 2 software services exporter, expects operating margins to fall about one percentage point in the fiscal year ending March 2012, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday, as the firm warned about global economic uncertainty.

Speaking to reporters after the company posted quarterly results, V. Balakrishnan added that margins in the third quarter could rise 1.6 percent due to a weak rupee. The weakening Indian currency added 1.5 percent to operating margins in the fiscal second quarter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Infosys posted a 9.7-percent rise in second-quarter profit but cut its full-year revenue outlook . ($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)