BANGALORE Oct 12 Infosys Ltd , India's
No. 2 software services exporter, expects operating margins to
fall about one percentage point in the fiscal year ending March
2012, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday, as the firm
warned about global economic uncertainty.
Speaking to reporters after the company posted quarterly
results, V. Balakrishnan added that margins in the third quarter
could rise 1.6 percent due to a weak rupee. The weakening Indian
currency added 1.5 percent to operating margins in the fiscal
second quarter.
Earlier on Tuesday, Infosys posted a 9.7-percent rise in
second-quarter profit but cut its full-year revenue
outlook .
($1 = 49.3 rupees)
