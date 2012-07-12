* Infosys Q1 net profit 22.9 bln rupees, meets estimate
* Infosys forecasts sales for FY2013 to grow 5 percent
* TCS tops forecasts with 38 pct net profit increase
(Adds comment, detail)
By Harichandan Arakali and Aradhana Aravindan
BANGALORE/MUMBAI, July 12 Indian IT heavyweight
Infosys has cut its sales forecast more deeply than
expected after global economic uncertainty eroded tech spending,
hitting both its shares and hopes for a second-half recovery.
While Infosys's June quarter net profit rose 33 percent as
expected, market leader Tata Consultancy Services
exceeded forecasts by posting a 38 percent annual jump in
quarterly profit.
The dull global economy, heavy competition for market share
and sharp currency fluctuations have slowed the pace of growth
for Indian outsourcing companies, although in recent quarters
Infosys has been underperforming key rivals, including TCS.
Infosys, India's No.2 software services exporter, had long
been considered the industry bellwether for its ability to
achieve and usually exceed revenue forecasts.
TCS, part of the Tata Group conglomerate that also makes
cars and steel, does not make forecasts, although it said it
expects to beat the industry export revenue growth forecast of
11-14 percent for this fiscal year set by trade body Nasscom.
Infosys said it sees revenue in dollar terms rising 5
percent to $7.34 billion in the fiscal year to March 2013, down
from its April estimate of 8-10 percent growth.
Most analysts were expecting Infosys to trim its growth
forecast to 6-8 percent.
"Infosys's guidance is bad and it will have implications for
the sector as well. It clearly reflects a slowdown in Europe and
in the United States and (problems with) the company's internal
policies," said Paras Adenwala, a fund manager at Capital
Portfolio Advisors.
Pricing pressure weighed more heavily on Infosys than TCS
during the quarter. Infosys's billing rates were down 3.7
percent from the previous quarter, compared with 1 percent at
TCS.
Infosys has been seeing "sporadic pricing renegotiations"
and demands for discounts, chief executive S.D. Shibulal said.
Infosys shares closed down 8.4 percent. TCS shares ended 1.8
percent lower ahead of the results, and the sector index
closed down 5.15 percent.
"We were expecting the (Infosys) guidance to be cut by 200
basis points, but it is much worse than that. Demand outlook for
Infosys has worsened considerably," said Ankur Rudra, an analyst
at Ambit Capital.
Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America and
BT Group, reported net profit of 22.9 billion rupees
($413 million) in the quarter.
Revenue rose 28.5 percent to 96.2 billion rupees as it added
51 clients in the quarter. It added a net 1,157 employees,
lifting its headcount to 151,151.
By comparison, TCS posted net profit of 32.8 billion rupees,
topping a forecast for 30.5 billion rupees, on a 38 percent
increase in revenue to 149 billion rupees. It added 29 clients
and 4,962 staff, bringing its workforce to 243,545.
"Customers understand that the macro is what it is and they
have learnt to operate in that environment ... so the decisions
are getting made, deals are getting signed," TCS CEO N.
Chandrasekaran told reporters.
LATEST DISAPPOINTMENT
After it gave disappointing guidance during its April
results announcement, Infosys came under fire from investors for
what some said was an overly conservative approach that put it
at a disadvantage to rivals, adding to pressure on Shibulal, who
took the reins last year.
Infosys also held on to cash of $3.7 billion at the end of
June, making some investors restless over its unwillingness to
make a big acquisition or return some cash to shareholders.
"If you look at the environment, it is still very
uncertain," Shibulal told reporters on Thursday.
"In the financial services industry, in which we have 34
percent dependency, there were multiple events. I think sitting
here in April, we could not have foreseen any of the events. The
pipeline continues to be OK, but the question is how fast we can
close (orders)," he said.
Infosys, TCS and Wipro are part of an
export-driven outsourcing industry that benefits from efforts by
global companies to cut costs and boost efficiency.
"Infosys is talking about an uncertain environment, clients
not sure, budgets getting delayed, but if you look at TCS, they
are saying clients are pretty aware, they have prepared the
budget accordingly and they are spending their budget
accordingly," said Hardik Shah, analyst at KR Choksey Shares and
Securities.
India's $100 billion-a-year IT and back-office outsourcing
sector earns about three-quarters of its revenues from customers
in the United States and Europe and faces intense competition
from global rivals including IBM and Accenture.
($1 = 55.4175 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Prashant Mehra,
Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Tony Munroe and
David Cowell)