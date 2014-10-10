BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Feb domestic credit card net-charge off rate 5.09 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - Feb domestic credit card net-charge off rate 5.09 percent versus. 4.91 percent in January
BANGALORE Oct 10 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services exporter, said on Friday its second quarter net profit rose 28.6 percent, beating analysts' estimates.
Infosys, which makes more than two-thirds of its sales from clients in the United States and Europe, said profit in the quarter ended September rose to 30.96 billion rupees ($506.25 million) from 24.07 billion rupees in the same year-ago period.
Analysts, on average, were expecting to post a 29.20 billion rupees quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Infosys provides IT services to western clients including BT Group, Bank of America and Volkswagen .
(1 US dollar = 61.1550 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Capital One Financial Corp - Feb domestic credit card net-charge off rate 5.09 percent versus. 4.91 percent in January
March 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Atyr Pharma announces issuance of U.S. patent that extends patent protection of physiocrines derived from 20 out of 20 human TRNA synthetases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: