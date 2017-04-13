April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's
second-biggest software services exporter, reported a slightly
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as the company added
more clients in the $100 million-plus category.
Consolidated net profit for the Bengaluru-based company rose
0.2 percent to 36.03 billion rupees ($557.01 million) in the
quarter, while revenue grew 3.4 percent to 171.20 billion
rupees. (bit.ly/2oupjxB)
Analysts, on average, had expected Q4 consolidated profit of
35.67 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company, in the spotlight recently due to differences
between founders and board members over governance issues, has
beaten analysts' profit estimates in seven of the last nine
quarters.
($1 = 64.6850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)