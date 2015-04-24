MUMBAI, April 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, on Thursday posted a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, lagging analyst estimates.

Infosys, which provides IT services to clients like Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc , posted 30.97 billion rupees ($487.10 million) in net profit in the March quarter, up from 29.92 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to make 31.86 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue for the company, which makes more than two-thirds of its sales from clients in the United States and Europe, rose 4.2 percent to 134.11 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.5800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Aman Shah)