MUMBAI Oct 14 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 6.1 percent, beating market expectations as it racked up new business client wins.

Consolidated net profit was 36.06 billion rupees ($542 million) for the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 33.98 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts had, on average, expected a net profit of 35.26 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 66.5919 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)